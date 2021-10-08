STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh to send willing staff to Telangana permanently

The employees were asked to submit their option by November 7 to their head office or head of the department concerned.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has consented to send some of its employees, who were allotted or deemed allotted to the State post-bifurcation, to Telangana on a permanent basis. Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma issued a circular memo on Thursday, October 7, 2021, stating that the government decided to collect information in respect of such employees, who are interested in exercising the option to go to Telangana on a permanent basis.

The employees were asked to submit their option by November 7 to their head office or head of the department concerned. The HoD, in turn, would forward the options to the respective department in the state Secretariat. The departments, in turn, would submit the data to the General Administration Department.

This process is expected to take another 24 days after the employees submit their option by November 7. There could be over 2,000 employees ready to go to Telangana. Likewise, an equal number of employees now working in Telangana might come to AP. 

