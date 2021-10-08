Covid-19 trend declining, 649 cases in Andhra Pradesh in last 24 hours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged 649 new infections from over 48,000 samples tested in 24 hours ending 9am Thursday, October 7, 2021, taking the aggregate past 20.55 lakh. The total number of samples tested in the State went past 2.86 crores.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, the highest of 145 new infections were reported from Chittoor district. It was the only district that reported over 100 new infections. Kurnool and Vizianagaram, with three and eight fresh infections, were the only two districts that registered less than 10 new cases.

Six districts saw lesser number of cases on Thursday than a day earlier. The four Rayalaseema districts reported less than 200 new infections while the three north coastal districts reported a total of 69 fresh cases. Recoveries continued to be more than the fresh infections bringing down the caseload down to 8,550.

While 839 patients recovered from the virus in the 24 hours, eight people succumbed to the virus in the same period. The State’s Covid-19 chart now showed 20,55,306 positives, 20,32,520 recoveries and 14,236 deaths so far.

After over 2.86 crore sample tests so far, the cumulative infection positivity rate stood at 7.20 per cent while the recovery rate improved to 98.86 per cent. The mortality rate remained stable at 0.69 per cent.

Prakasam reported three fresh Covid deaths, Krishna two, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari one each. According to Medical and Health Department data, the daily average number of new coronavirus cases in the State fell to 805 from over 1,200 the previous week.

839 patients recover

