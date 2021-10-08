Postal ballot facility for aged in Andhra's Badvel bypoll

KADAPA: For the first time, the election authorities have decided to permit people above 80 years of age and the differently-abled to cast their vote in Badvel bypoll through postal ballot. As many as 1,040 voters above 80 years of age and the differently-abled have been identified in Badvel Assembly constituency and they can exercise their franchise through postal ballot. The election authorities have started distributing Form-23 seeking the consent of the identified people for postal ballot.
