TDP using courts as platform to play politics, Jagan government tells Andhra High Court 

Senior counsel Dushyant Dave said the guidelines stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India are not violated in the process of securing loans through the APSDC. 

Published: 08th October 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief and Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu.

TDP chief and former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Opposition TDP, which had lost in the people’s court by losing the elections, is now making courts as a platform for playing politics, the State government told the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday, October 7, 2021. The government further said as part of its ploy, it had filed a petition challenging the GO issued, setting up the AP State Development Corporation (APSDC).

Senior counsel Dushyanth Dave, arguing on behalf of the State government in the petition filed by TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna challenging the setting up of the APSDC, said the TDP was trying to create hurdles to the government in one way or the other and a part of it, the party is filing petitions in the courts. Dave said the Supreme Court, in several judgments, had said petitions, which are politically motivated and with an intention to create hurdles for the government to implement its policies, should be dismissed at the initial stage itself.

Dave further informed the court that the Opposition party is writing letters to the banks not to sanction loans to the State government to stop the government from taking up welfare and development activities.
Dave said it is not new for governments to get loans against properties and the Centre had, in fact, brought a scheme for it. 

Dave maintained that the rights of the said properties would be completely with the government only. Dave said the guidelines stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India are not violated in the process of securing loans through the APSDC. 

Dave sought more time to file a detailed counter after which the bench of Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice N Jayasurya posted the matter for further hearing to October 21. The High Court bench heard the batch of petitions filed by TDP MLA Ramakrishna and others. 

