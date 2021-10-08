Tirumala Brahmotsavams begin with Dwajarohanam

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA/TIRUPATI: The nine-day annual Brahmotsavams began with the Dwajarohanam ceremony held in the auspicious Meena Lagnam between 5:10 pm and 5:30 pm on Thursday, October 7, 2021, in Tirumala Temple. Earlier, the Dhwajapatam with the image of Garudalwar was rendered special pujas in the temple. This was followed by the procession of processional deities accompanied by Parivara deities within the temple complex circumambulating Vimana Prakaram.

Later in the evening, the Garuda Dhwajapatham was hoisted on the Dwajasthambham-the temple pillar, amidst chanting of Vedic hymns by Vedic scholars. The significance behind this ceremony is that Garuda, the ardent disciple of Sri Maha Vishnu (Sri Venkateswara Swamy) goes to all Lokas to invite all the three crore deities, mentioned in ancient Hindu scriptures, Saptharshis and representatives of different worlds to take part in the Navahnika Brahmotsavam of His Master and make it a grand success. TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Board members K Rambhupal Reddy, V Prasanti Reddy, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy and others were also present.

On the first day, the first among the vahana sevas during the annual Brahmotsavams of Tirumala, the Pedda Sesha Vahanam was observed with religious fervour on Thursday evening. Sri Malayappa Swamy flanked by Sridevi and Bhudevi seated majestically on the seven hooded serpent vahanam and blessed devotees in Paramapadanatha Alankara at Kalyana Mandapam in Sampangi Prakaram.

Navaratri Utsavams at Tiruchanoor

The nine-day Navaratri Utsavams commenced at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple in Tiruchanoor on Thursday in Ekantam. Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed between 2.30 pm and 4 pm in Sri Krishna Mukha Mandapam. Later in the evening, Unjal Seva was also observed between 7 pm and 8 pm. TTD has cancelled all Arjitha Sevas in view of this Navahnika Utsavam.