Andhra government signs MoU with Indian School of Business to enhance employability skills

As part of the initiative, ISB will offer two joint certification courses in Business Literacy and Behavioural Skills through APSSDC and Digital Literacy and Entrepreneurial Literacy through APITA.

Published: 09th October 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Indian School of Business in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian School of Business (ISB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Academy (APITA) to make more students employable and industry-ready. 

As part of the initiative, ISB will offer two joint certification courses in Business Literacy and Behavioural Skills through APSSDC and Digital Literacy and Entrepreneurial Literacy through APITA. The programmes would be offered as foundational elective courses in an asynchronous format, considering the possible changes that might be part of the National Education Policy.  

Graduating students (Technical and non-technical institutes), ITI students, those employed in the industry and unemployed youth are eligible for the skill development programme. Students would be able to learn from global faculty, enhance their employability skills and have access to an ISB-maintained learning management system.

“To drive the expected pace of development in the State, its citizens need to be smarter communicators, effective workers, good negotiators, savvy decision-makers as well as be digitally empowered,”  ISB Dean Prof Madan Pillutla said. While the MoU between APSSDC-ISB was inked by APSSDC Managing Director N Bangara Raju, the MoU between APITA-ISB was inked by APITA CEO T Anil Kumar and ISB Deputy Dean (Executive Education and Digital Learning) Professor Deepa Mani, in the presence of APSSDC Chairman K Ajay Reddy and Prof  Pillutla in Hyderabad on Friday.

