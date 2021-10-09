Andhra's East Godavari district police unearth 10 booby traps along Chhattisgarh border

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: East Godavari district police on Friday, October 8, 2021, unearthed as many as 10 booby traps averting a major threat to the police forces engaged in the Andhra Chattisgarh border combing operations. A team of police officers led by Chintur ASP G Krishnakanth and circle inspector Yuvakumar found the booby traps, iron spikes, fixed to a wooden plank planted in around 10 pits dug in the forest along the State’s border with Chattisgarh. The booby trap was found at Mallampet, a border village in East Godavari district.

Booby trap unearthed in agency

region in East Godavari

district I Express

Speaking to the media persons, district SP M Ravindranath Babu said the booby traps planted by maoist militia and dalam members of Dandakaranya forest were meant to injure and kill the police. Given the size and sharpness of the booby traps, covered with leaves and soil, the police forces could have suffered grave injuries during their combing operations in the forests, the SP said and added that while land mines can be detected with equipment that the police have, the same cannot detect booby traps. The maoist’s new ploy to create panic among the forces deployed in the border area was destroyed by the police, the SP said.

Recently Telangana police found 100 booby traps at Charla area border with Chattisgarh and removed it. The traps are usually concealed pits in which sharp iron spikes or IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) are placed. With the gradual reduction in the number of militants in the maoist group, guerrilla militants are preferring booby traps to ensure maximum destruction to the security forces. A slight contact with the trap can lead to IED explosion that can kill security personnel.