Andhra's NG Ranga Agri University plans to make agriculture more profitable

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) has adopted Thumuluru in Kollipara mandal to promote all-round development of the village by laying emphasis on modern methods of cultivation. About 1,700 families live in Thumuluru and majority of them are dependent on agriculture for their livelihood. The village has a literacy rate of 75% and 66% of women are literates. Farmers cultivate paddy, turmeric, banana and other crops. A majority of farmers are not reaping good profits.

A study team of ANGRAU had come to know that agriculture was not profitable to most of the farmers in the village while conducting a trial run of pesticide spraying on crops in Thumuluru using drones and decided to extend help to them.

ANGRAU Vice-Chancellor A Vishnuvardhan Reddy visited the village on December 12 last year and announced that the university would adopt it and provide training to farmers in modern methods of cultivation to make agriculture profitable to them. ANGRAU had adopted Thumuluru in September. As part of the initiative, ANGRAU has started providing training to Thumuluru farmers in cost-effective methods of cultivation, besides providing them quality seeds and other farm inputs.

Speaking to TNIE, Vishnuvardhan Reddy explained the initiatives taken by ANGRAU to promote all-round development of Thumuluru. “We will provide regular weather bulletins to farmers to enable them reap a good yield. Farmer Production Organisations (FPOs) will be set up to sell agricultural produce at remunerative prices. An awareness on literacy and hygiene will also be created among people as part of development initiatives,” the ANGRAU Vice-Chancellor said.The village farmers are hopeful of achieving economic development by reaping good crop yield with the technical know-how provided by ANGRAU.

Agri university adopts Guntur village to aid ryots

