Ramp up healthcare infrastructure in State: CII chair asks Andhra Pradesh government

CII AP Chairman Datla Tirupati Raju said the recent release of Rs 684 crore to textile and spinning mills would improve the cash flows for the firms operating in the textile sector. 

Published: 09th October 2021

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Confederation of Indian Industry Southern Region Chairman CK Ranganathan urged the State government to create special funds to ramp up health care infrastructure. District wise immediate requirements should be identified and implementation should be carried out on a mission mode, he said and added that industry members should engage in vaccination drives in the areas abutting factory premises.

Addressing a virtual press conference on Friday, October 8, 2021, Ranganathan asserted that the CII Southern Region is focusing on the theme “Building South India for a New World Competitiveness, Growth, Sustainability, and Technology”. 

He also elaborated on CII’s initiatives in the southern region, with special emphasis on Andhra Pradesh. 
Speaking on the occasion, CII AP Chairman Datla Tirupati Raju said the recent release of Rs 684 crore to textile and spinning mills would improve the cash flows for the firms operating in the textile sector. He said the ‘ReSTART’ package by the State helped the industry to restart their operations.

