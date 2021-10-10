STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Amid heroin seizure at Gujarat's Mundra port, NIA conducts searches in Vijayawda

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the massive heroin seizure at Mundra port in Gujarat, raided Aashi Trading company’s office in Satyanarayanapuram, Vijayawada, on Saturday. 

Published: 10th October 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Cocaine, Heroin, Drugs Menace

NIA officials conducted simultaneous checks in Chennai, Coimbatore and Vijayawada premises of the accused. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the massive heroin seizure at Mundra port in Gujarat, raided Aashi Trading company’s office in Satyanarayanapuram, Vijayawada, on Saturday. 

​According to a press release, NIA officials conducted simultaneous checks in Chennai, Coimbatore and Vijayawada premises of the accused and suspects involved in import of semi-processed talc stones with contraband, and seized incriminating documents, articles and other items from the offices. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Investigation Agency
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp