Amid heroin seizure at Gujarat's Mundra port, NIA conducts searches in Vijayawda
The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the massive heroin seizure at Mundra port in Gujarat, raided Aashi Trading company’s office in Satyanarayanapuram, Vijayawada, on Saturday.
Published: 10th October 2021 07:32 AM | Last Updated: 10th October 2021 07:32 AM
According to a press release, NIA officials conducted simultaneous checks in Chennai, Coimbatore and Vijayawada premises of the accused and suspects involved in import of semi-processed talc stones with contraband, and seized incriminating documents, articles and other items from the offices.