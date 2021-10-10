Amid heroin seizure at Gujarat's Mundra port, NIA conducts searches in Vijayawda

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the massive heroin seizure at Mundra port in Gujarat, raided Aashi Trading company’s office in Satyanarayanapuram, Vijayawada, on Saturday.

​According to a press release, NIA officials conducted simultaneous checks in Chennai, Coimbatore and Vijayawada premises of the accused and suspects involved in import of semi-processed talc stones with contraband, and seized incriminating documents, articles and other items from the offices.