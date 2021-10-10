Rayachoti remains cut off as rain batters Andhra town, one drowns

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Heavy rains battered Rayachoti town, while moderate rains lashed other parts of Kadapa and some parts of Anantapur districts since Friday night throwing life out of gear. While one person was washed away in an overflowing stream, another was rescued by locals in Veeraballi mandal.

The rains damaged standing crops in several mandals. The highest rainfall of 11.12 cm was recorded in Lakkireddypalle, followed by Rayachoti with 11.06 cm. Rayachoti was the worst hit with water inundating major parts of the town. Road connectivity between Rayachoti and the rest of the district was cut off. All the major roads in the town were inundated. Rainwater entered several houses in low-lying areas.

The Inayat Khan lake near Rayachoti is overflowing snapping road connectivity to Gunnikuntla, Pemmadapalle, Garugupalle and other villages. All the areas through which Mandavya river passes, were flooded.

A few two-wheelers were washed away in the floods. Rayachoti tahsildar Narasimha Kumar urged people living in the low-lying areas to be cautious for the next few days in view of floods. Local MLA G Srikanth Reddy sent fire tenders to the 34th ward to pump out rainwater from inundated localities.

Food packets were distributed to the rain affected people.