STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rayachoti remains cut off as rain batters Andhra town, one drowns

The Inayat Khan lake near Rayachoti is overflowing snapping road connectivity to Gunnikuntla, Pemmadapalle, Garugupalle and other villages.

Published: 10th October 2021 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

A cyclist braves heavy rainfall in Bhubaneswar

All the areas through which Mandavya river passes, were flooded. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Heavy rains battered Rayachoti town, while moderate rains lashed other parts of Kadapa and some parts of Anantapur districts since Friday night throwing life out of gear. While one person was washed away in an overflowing stream, another was rescued by locals in Veeraballi mandal. 

The rains damaged standing crops in several mandals. The highest rainfall of 11.12 cm was recorded in Lakkireddypalle, followed by Rayachoti with 11.06 cm.  Rayachoti was the worst hit with water inundating major parts of the town. Road connectivity between Rayachoti and the rest of the district was cut off. All the major roads in the town were inundated. Rainwater entered several houses in low-lying areas. 

The Inayat Khan lake near Rayachoti is overflowing snapping road connectivity to Gunnikuntla, Pemmadapalle, Garugupalle and other villages. All the areas through which Mandavya river passes, were flooded.

A few two-wheelers were washed away in the floods. Rayachoti tahsildar Narasimha Kumar urged people living in the low-lying areas to be cautious for the next few days in view of floods. Local MLA G Srikanth Reddy sent fire tenders to the 34th ward to pump out rainwater from inundated localities.
Food packets were distributed to the rain affected people. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rayachoti town Inayat Khan lake
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp