Total Covid caseload comes down to 8,134 in Andhra Pradesh; 629 fresh cases in 24 hours

Only two other districts — Prakasam and Srikakulam — have a caseload of above 1,000 while three districts have active cases in double digits with Kurnool having the lowest of 25.

Published: 10th October 2021

All the other 12 districts reported less than 100 new infections. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged 629 new Covid infections from the more than 45,000 samples tested in the past 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am, taking the overall infections past 20.56 lakh from more than 2.87 crore samples tested so far. 

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Chittoor reported the highest of 104 new infections taking its gross infections to more than 2.45 lakh. All the other 12 districts reported less than 100 new infections. 

The four Rayalaseema districts accounted for a little over 150 new infections while the three north coastal Andhra districts reported less than 75 cases.  A total of 797 patients recovered from the virus, taking the total recoveries past 20.34 lakh and bringing active cases to 8,134. East Godavari has the highest of 1,689 active cases followed by 1,312 in Chittoor. Only two other districts — Prakasam and Srikakulam — have a caseload of above 1,000 while three districts have active cases in double digits with Kurnool having the lowest of 25.

The State reported eight more deaths, taking the total fatalities to 14,250. Three deaths were reported from Prakasam followed by two in Krishna and one each in Chittoor, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam. 

