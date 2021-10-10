STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Visakhapatnam's Government Victoria Hospital to get Rs 100-crore facelift

Speaking at the Hospital Development Committee meeting on Saturday, District Collector A Mallikharjuna said 280 more beds will be available at the hospital once the new building is ready.

The development works, which were scheduled to start in May, were delayed due to Covid-19. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Government Victoria Hospital, more popular as Ghosha Hospital, will get a facelift with Rs 100 crore under the Nadu Nedu programme. A new building will be constructed with Rs 80 crore and medical equipment will be procured with Rs 20 crore as part of the development plan.

Speaking at the Hospital Development Committee meeting on Saturday, District Collector A Mallikharjuna said 280 more beds will be available at the hospital once the new building is ready. As part of the development plan, a five-storey building will be constructed in place of the old Lazarus building in the first phase. The development works, which were scheduled to start in May, were delayed due to Covid-19.

The Collector said there should not be any inconvenience to those who visit the hospital for treatment during execution of development works. Responding to a request by Dr Hemalatha Devi, hospital superintendent, he sanctioned a few medical posts.

Later, the Collector visited various departments in the hospital. He interacted with patients and enquired about medical treatment and cleanliness at the hospital. Andhra Medical College principal PV Sudhakar, Additional DMHO Vijayalakshmi and others were present.

Rs 1,000 crore health infra in Vizag  
The State government has proposed to develop health infrastructure in Vizag with Rs 1,000 crore. A major amount of the funds will be spent on developing King George Hospital and Government Victoria Hospital

