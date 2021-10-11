Andhra CM inaugurates children's hospital, pilgrims' footpath and 'Go Mandiram' in Tirupati

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday inaugurated a new paediatric cardiac hospital built on the premises of the Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD) Hospital Complex in Tirupati.

The Chief Minister on his arrival at Tirupati Airport in Renigunta was accorded a warm welcome by a host of ministers, MPs, MLAs and officials. From there, he came to BIRRD hospital and inaugurated the state-of-the-art children’s hospital including the ICU and operation theatres.

It is the first exclusive government children’s hospital in the state and was established by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on the directions of the Chief Minister. It was constructed with an outlay of Rs 25 crore.

Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly renovated Alipiri footpath with an outlay of Rs 25 crore and the Go Mandiram constructed at Rs 15 crore. The Go Mandiram was built by a Chennai based donor and has features like Saptha Go Pradakshinashala and Go Tulabharam. They highlight the significance of Gomata.