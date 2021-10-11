Andhra's active Covid caseload comes down below 8,000

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The active caseload has dropped to less than 8,000 as the State continues to report a high number of recoveries when compared to new Covid-19 infections. The State logged another 624 new cases from over 38,000 samples in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, taking the overall tally to over 20.57 lakh cases.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari reported 151 new infections, the highest among all the 13 districts. It is the only district where the new cases were above 100.

A total of 810 patients recovered from the virus, taking the overall infections to more than 20.35 lakh. The active cases came down to 7,944 and only three districts have more than 1,000 cases with the highest of 1,694 in East Godavari.

Three districts have less than 100 active cases with Kurnool having the lowest of 35. Meanwhile, four patients succumbed to the virus, taking the overall deaths to 14,254. Two deaths were reported in Krishna, while one death each was reported in Guntur and Kadapa.