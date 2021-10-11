CM Jagan Mohan Reddy offers silk clothes to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Garuda Seva

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: As per age-old tradition, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy offered 'Pattu Vastralu' (silk clothes) to Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala temple on the occasion of Garuda Seva on Monday evening during the ongoing annual Srivari Brahmotsavams.

It is customary for the Chief Minister to offer the sacred clothes on behalf of the government to Lord Venkateswara on Garuda Seva, performed on the fifth day of Srivari Brahmotsavams.

ALSO READ: Andhra CM inaugurates children's hospital, pilgrims' footpath and 'Go Mandiram' in Tirupati

The Chief Minister, who arrived in Tirumala around 6 pm, was accorded a traditional welcome at Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple. Temple chief priest Venugopala Deekshitulu helped the Chief Minister in donning Parivattam (a sacred cloth used to cover the head).

Carrying the Pattu Vastralu in a silver plate on his head, Jagan proceeded from Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple to the main temple of Lord Venkateswara amidst chanting of sacred hymns by priests and music of melam and nadaswaram.

He was accompanied by TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy, executive officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, priests, officials, ministers, MPs, MLAs and others. After entering the temple, he handed over the vastralu to the temple chief priest and offered prayers to the presiding deity. Later, he participated in Garuda Seva, which for the second consecutive year is being performed in Ekantham.