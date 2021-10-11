Legal profession not easy, but never look for shortcuts: Andhra Pradesh Chief Justice  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh Arup Kumar Goswami, who has been transferred as Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh, was given a warm farewell on Sunday, October 10, 2021. Speaking on the occasion, Justice AK Goswami said the legal profession is not easy and one who takes it as his/her career has to face many challenges. “At times, one may face insecurity and start doubting oneself, but believe me, all those things are temporary. Never lose hope and never lose confidence in self. Continue your efforts and overcome hurdles to achieve success. But, never look for shortcuts as there is no alternative to hardwork,” he said.

“Legal profession is not like T-20 cricket or One Day International, but is like a Test match. One needs to be ready for a long innings and should possess temperament to match it,” he said and advised the juniors to learn from seniors how to be prepared.

Expressing happiness for being in AP, though for a short period, Justice Goswami thanked everyone for their cooperation. Advocate General S Sriram and others who spoke on the occasion hailed the services of the outgoing CJ and praised the mild-manner in which he solves cases. Later in the day, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan gave a fond farewell to Justice Arup Kumar Goswami, when the latter called on him at Raj Bhavan. The Governor along with his wife Suprava hosted a high tea in honour of the outgoing CJ. Meanwhile, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah was administered oath of office and secrecy by the Chief Justice as the judge of AP High Court.

New CJ to take oath

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, who has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh, will be sworn in on October 13. Arrangements are being made for the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Justice. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend. Following Covid guidelines, only 200 people will be allowed for the programme.

Justice PK Mishra had served as acting Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court. He was born on August 29, 1964 in Raigarh and did his BSC and LLB from Guru Ghasidas University in Bilaspur. He enrolled as a lawyer on September 4, 1987, and served as an advocate in Raigarh district court, the High Court of Madhya Pradesh in Jabalpur, High Court of Chhattisgarh in Bilaspur.