Lord dazzles as Jaganmohini on Day 5 of Brahmotsavams in Tirumala

With this Avatara, the almighty sends a message to His devotees that don't fall prey to earthly desires as the entire cosmos is a mystic.

Published: 11th October 2021 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

TTD brahmaostavam

Fifth day of Srivari Brahmotsavams (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: On the fifth day of the ongoing annual Srivari Brahmotsavams at Tirumala, Sri Malayappa Swamy as the Universal Celestial Beauty, Mohini, dazzled brightly, on Monday morning.

Accompanied by Sri Krishna Swamy on another Tiruchi, Sri Malayappa as Jaganmohini, in all His divine splendour, holding a golden parrot in one hand, was seated elegantly on an ivory palanquin draped in silks and glittering diamond-studded gold jewels.

With this Avatara, the almighty sends a message to His devotees that don't fall prey to earthly desires as the entire cosmos is a mystic. The only way to overcome the myth is to concentrate on the Supreme Almighty with pure devotion.

Both the senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala, Deputy Speaker K Raghupati, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, board members Prasanthi Reddy, Sanath Kumar, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy and others were also present.

