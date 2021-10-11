More than 40,000 devotees throng Andhra's Indrakeeladri for Dasara festivities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: More than 40,000 devotees offered prayers at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD), atop Indrakeeladri and took the blessings of the presiding deity, decorated in the attire of Sri Lalita Tripura Sundari Devi, on the fourth day of Dasara festivities on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

According to temple officials, a huge rush was witnessed in the morning, which grew gradually by noon and continued till 9 pm. The temple has received an income of around Rs 30 lakh through the sale of darshan tickets, laddu prasadam and other services.

The presiding deity, who adorned the avatar of Sri Lalita Tripura Sundari Devi, was seated in the lap of Shiva flanked by Lakshmi Devi and Sri Saraswati Devi holding ‘Vinjamarams’ (fans) in their hands. ‘Lalitha Tripura Sundari’ means the most beautiful girl in the three worlds. She is the embodiment of peace and knowledge, and grants wealth to devotees who offer prayers to her,” temple sthanacharya L Siva Prasada Sharma said.

Meanwhile, mild tension prevailed for a while at the temple ghat road near Om Junction, when police allegedly showed high-handedness during the visit of Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita. Devotees alleged that police were allowing people who had reference letters from VIPs and intentionally stopping the others. However, police responded to the allegations and clarified that devotees in Rs 300 ticket and other queues were stopped due to Nivedana and other rituals in the sanctum sanctorum.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita visited the temple along with her family and offered special prayers to the Goddess. Addressing the media, Sucharitha expressed satisfaction over the arrangements for the festival and highlighted the schemes being implemented for the welfare of women by YSRC government. She further inspected security arrangements being made atop Indrakeeladri and told officials to be alert during the CM’s visit on Tuesday.

Traffic regulations in place ahead of Moolanakshatram

The city police have made all arrangements to divert traffic, ahead of the auspicious occasion of Moolanakshatram on October 12. City police commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu announced that the traffic diversions will come into effect from October 11 midnight and last till October 12 midnight. He urged vehicle owners to cooperate with the traffic police and help to avoid traffic jams. The CP said all vehicles coming from Hyderabad, Gollapudi Y Junction, Swathi and Kummaripalem centre will be diverted via Sitara, Kabela, CVR flyover, Pipula Road and Inner Ring Road to Ramavarappadu. He added that security has been beefed up in the wake of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to the Kanka Durga Temple.