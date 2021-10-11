STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, local body budgets in Andhra Pradesh to have people’s involvement 

The budgets will also be prepared at the gram panchayat, mandal and district levels.

Published: 11th October 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

andhra pradesh panchayat polls

In this file photo, voters queue up for Andhra Panchayat elections. (File photo | Express)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the local body elections in Andhra Pradesh are over, officials of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department are focusing on preparing budgets at the panchayat, mandal and district levels. Besides calculating the funds the local bodies get from the Finance Commission and other funds raised through taxes in the local bodies next year, the officials will prepare the budget after identifying the required works in the panchayats. 

Informing that the people’s plan campaign is going on across all the panchayats in the State from October 2, a senior official of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department told TNIE that based on the required infrastructure and other facilities sought by the people, a Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) will be prepared for every panchayat.

Apart from the Panchayat Raj department, ICDS, Agriculture and other departments will also be involved in the preparation of the GPDP, the official said, adding that all the plans will be uploaded in the mobile application. 

After identifying the works to be taken up in the panchayats and calculating the funds to come from the Centre, Finance Commission, various schemes of the State government and the taxes to be collected by the local bodies and synchronisation of MGNREGS funds, the GPDP will be prepared and implemented from next year.  

“As of now, routine works like CC roads, etc, are being taken up in the panchayats without involving the people and there are also instances of wasting money. So, we have decided to ensure participation of people and prepare the GPDP and undertake the works as sought by them,” he added. The budgets will also be prepared in the mandal and district levels.

