STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Over one lakh children anaemic, 28,000 suffer from stunted growth in Guntur

The slump in the economic conditions of the families has also contributed to the poor growth and development.

Published: 11th October 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

School children share mid day meal.

About 94,436 children below 5 years of age are underweight and 1,87,010 children have anaemia. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Due to the lack of a nutritious diet, the growth and development of children and pregnant women has deteriorated during the pandemic period. According to the latest National Family Health Survey-2020, it has been learnt that 62,489 children are showing poor growth and 28,436 are suffering from stunted growth. 

On the other hand, about 39,869 mothers-to-be are suffering from anaemia. About 94,436 children below 5 years of age are underweight and 1,87,010 children have anaemia. The main reason for these poor results is the lack of a balanced diet. Both the Central and State governments have allotted a budget to provide a healthy diet for children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers through the Child Welfare and Development scheme.

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has also been implementing the Poshan scheme in various states of the country, following the guidelines of the WHO with the coordination of International Food Policy and Research Institution, Public Health Foundation of India and Institute of Development Studies. Due to Covid, the nutritious meals provided by Anganwadis and mid-day meals at schools distributed to the children and pregnant women took a hit. The slump in the economic conditions of the families has also contributed to poor growth and development.

ICDS officials said as many as 37,482 pregnant women and 2,34,647 children between seven months and six years of age are enrolled in ICDS in the district. “We are gathering data of children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers at ground-level, through some applications. We will take necessary action for better results and improve the scenario.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh children Andhra Pradesh nutrition National Family Health Survey Child Welfare and Development scheme
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
'Long COVID' symptoms baffle rural population of Karnataka
Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal (Photo | PTI)
OneWeb to be first private player to launch satellite from Indian soil: Sunil Bharti Mittal
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of paan masala brand
Actor Nedumudi Venu (File | EPS)
National Award winning actor Nedumudi Venu passes away at 73 of post-Covid complications

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp