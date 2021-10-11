Restore flight services from Kadapa: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national president and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday, October 10, 2021, urged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to restore flight services from Kadapa to other destinations for ensuring better connectivity and greater development opportunities.

In a letter sent to the Chief Minister, Naidu pointed out that the prospective investors and common public were facing lots of problems after the flight services were cancelled between Kadapa and important destinations. During the TDP rule, flights were introduced in 2018 to ensure air connectivity to Kadapa. The people of both Kadapa and Nellore districts availed these services at that time, he pointed out.