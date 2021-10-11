STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu MPs meet CM Jagan, deliver Stalin's letter seeking support for NEET oppositon

They have handed over the letter written by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin opposing National Entrance -cum- Eligibility Test (NEET). 

Published: 11th October 2021 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 10:24 PM   |  A+A-

DMK MPs T.K.S Elangovan (L), Dr Kalanidhi Veeraswami (C) delivering Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's letter to AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: A delegation of MPs from Tamil Nadu comprising North Chennai Lok Sabha Member Dr Kalanidhi Veeraswami and Rajya Sabha Member T.K.S Elangovan has called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Monday. 

In the letter, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister stated that NEET admission policy was against the federal spirit and was undermining the rights of the states.

Tamil Nadu MPs explained that M K Stalin had written letters to Chief Ministers of non-BJP states to oppose the Centre's intrusion into the admission process of medical colleges set up by the state governments.

