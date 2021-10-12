STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
18 candidates in fray for October 30 bypoll in Andhra's Badvel

YSRC leaders led by Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy are camping in the constituency to ensure party candidate Dr Sudha secures a majority of over one lakh.

YSRC, BJP and Congress are making all efforts to woo the voters.

By Express News Service

KADAPA: As many as 18 candidates remained in the fray for the October 30 Badvel bypoll after the scrutiny of nominations was completed on Monday, October 11, 2021. Returning officer Kethan Garg said 27 candidates filed 35 sets of nominations and nominations of nine candidates have been rejected. The remaining 18 nominations were of YSRC, BJP, Congress and independent candidates. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 13. 

Meanwhile, YSRC, BJP and Congress are making all efforts to woo the voters. The ruling YSRC has urged its workers to ensure a victory margin of more than 1 lakh votes.The by-election was necessitated after the death of the sitting MLA Dr G Venkatasubbaiah of YSRC on March 28 this year.

After the election notification was issued on October 1, Janasena Party, on October 2, announced its decision to withdraw from the contest. The next day, the TDP also decided against contesting the bypoll. Both the parties said they were withdrawing out of respect for the candidate, wife of Venkatasubbaiah. BJP and the Congress, however, differed and fielded their candidates.

YSRC leaders led by Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy are camping in the constituency to ensure party candidate Dr Sudha secures a majority of over one lakh. The ruling party is determined to ensure a higher voter percentage in its favour than what it was in the 2019 elections.

