Andhra government gives nod to set up virus laboratory at Machilipatnam

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has given its approval for establishing a Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) at Machilipatnam. The works to set up the laboratory have begun at the Government General Hospital (GGH).

According to the district health officials, due to lack of standards maintained by the private hospitals and laboratories, the Covid test samples collected at the primary health centre in various parts of the district are being sent to the VRDL at New GGH in Vijayawada. Hence, there is a delay in receiving the results which further triggers panic among the public.

Taking a serious note of the matter, the State government directed the health department to establish a VRDL in Machilipatnam. Once the new facility comes into operation, the pressure will be reduced on the VRDL at the New GGH in Vijayawada.

Highlighting the features of the lab, the officials said that 11 types of advanced lab equipment certified by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have already been shifted to the GGH in Machilipatnam.

Around Rs 27 lakh has been sanctioned for the lab infrastructure.

The laboratory will be established between the outpatient ward and general ward for the convenience of the patients. District Hospitals Coordination Officer Jyothirmani said that the laboratory at the GGH in Machilipatnam will be recognised as District Public Health Lab in the coming months and a plan of action is being prepared to diagnose samples of various diseases here. She added that a microbiologist, lab technician and lab assistant have been appointed to diagnose various viral fevers.