STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh reports 310 Covid cases, lowest since March

The highest number of fresh cases were reported from Guntur, 54, followed by 51 in Nellore.

Published: 12th October 2021 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported 310 new Covid-19 infections, the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic’s second wave in March this year.A State Command Control Room bulletin said the fresh infections were detected from 23,000-odd samples tested in the 24 hours prior to 9 am on Monday, October 11, 2021. The State, till now, reported more than 20.57 lakh infections from 2.87 crore samples tested.

The highest number of fresh cases were reported from Guntur, 54, followed by 51 in Nellore. All the other districts, including Chittoor and East Godavari, where the cases have been on an upswing for more than two months, reported less than 50 infections. 

Six districts reported less than 10 new cases with Anantapur recording the lowest of two new patients. Only two districts — Guntur and Visakhapatnam — reported more infections than Sunday. The three north coastal Andhra districts and the four Rayalaseema districts reported a little over 50 new cases each. The recoveries outnumbered new cases once again, bringing the active caseload further down to 7,258.

A total of 994 patients recovered from the virus, taking the overall recoveries to more than 20.36 lakh. East Godavari continued to have the highest of more than 1,500 active cases while 10 districts have less than 1,000 cases. Three districts have less than 100 active cases with the lowest, 36, in Kurnool.

The fatalities stood at two taking the cumulative total number of deaths to 14,256. One death each was reported from Chittoor and West Godavari districts. The overall fatalities in Chittoor rose to 1,926, the highest among all the 13 districts, while Kadapa has the lowest of 641 deaths.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Covid Andhra Pradesh test positivity rate Andhra Pradesh Covid deaths Andhra Pradesh covid vaccine
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Panel recommends emergency use approval for Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
India's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage exceeds 95.89 crores
Kerala engineering students' invention to aid water conservation
Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Maxwell, Christian and his pregnant partner face online abuse after RCB's exit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp