Andhra Pradesh reports 310 Covid cases, lowest since March

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported 310 new Covid-19 infections, the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic’s second wave in March this year.A State Command Control Room bulletin said the fresh infections were detected from 23,000-odd samples tested in the 24 hours prior to 9 am on Monday, October 11, 2021. The State, till now, reported more than 20.57 lakh infections from 2.87 crore samples tested.

The highest number of fresh cases were reported from Guntur, 54, followed by 51 in Nellore. All the other districts, including Chittoor and East Godavari, where the cases have been on an upswing for more than two months, reported less than 50 infections.

Six districts reported less than 10 new cases with Anantapur recording the lowest of two new patients. Only two districts — Guntur and Visakhapatnam — reported more infections than Sunday. The three north coastal Andhra districts and the four Rayalaseema districts reported a little over 50 new cases each. The recoveries outnumbered new cases once again, bringing the active caseload further down to 7,258.

A total of 994 patients recovered from the virus, taking the overall recoveries to more than 20.36 lakh. East Godavari continued to have the highest of more than 1,500 active cases while 10 districts have less than 1,000 cases. Three districts have less than 100 active cases with the lowest, 36, in Kurnool.

The fatalities stood at two taking the cumulative total number of deaths to 14,256. One death each was reported from Chittoor and West Godavari districts. The overall fatalities in Chittoor rose to 1,926, the highest among all the 13 districts, while Kadapa has the lowest of 641 deaths.