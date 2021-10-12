STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra CM Jagan inaugurates Gau Pradakshina Mandiram, renovated Alipiri footpath

Seven Desi cows along with calves will be housed at the Gau Pradakshina Mandiram with the statue of Sri Venugopala Swamy in the centre.

CM Jagan feeds grass to cows after Gau Puja at Alipiri on Monday.

CM Jagan feeds grass to cows after Gau Puja at Alipiri on Monday. (Photo | Madhav K)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, October 11, 2021, inaugurated the Sri Venkateswara Sapta Gau Pradakshina Mandiram at Alipiri Padala Mandapam. Prioritising “Gau Samrakshana”, as a significant Seva of rededication to Lord Balaji, TTD has set up the Sapta Gau Pradakshina Mandiram at a cost of Rs 15 crore, which was donated by a Chennai-based devotee AJ Sekhar Reddy to facilitate Gau Puja for devotees. Seven Desi cows along with calves will be housed at the Gau Pradakshina Mandiram with the statue of Sri Venugopala Swamy in the centre.

CM inaugurates renovated Alipiri footpath

Further, CM Jagan also inaugurated the renewed Alipiri footpath. Since the shelters of this footpath, which was constructed about 40 years ago, had become obsolete, TTD has renovated the roof slabs to provide hassle-free trekking to pedestrian pilgrims. Reliance Industries had come forward to provide new shelters at a cost of `25 crore and completed the work within a year. Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy, TTD chief YV Subba Reddy, and others participated in the inaugural events.

