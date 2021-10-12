STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP alleges YSRC hand in court cases against housing programme

The YSRC MLAs themselves were saying that the houses built by the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime are not good enough to stay, the TDP leaders said.

TDP chief and former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu chaired a party meeting on July 19, 2021.

TDP chief and former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP leaders met under the chairmanship of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday alleged that it was the YSRC leaders who got a petition filed in the court in order to obstruct the house sites distribution programme. 

At the same time, they were using this to blame the TDP. The Centre released Rs 3,700 crore for housing but over Rs 2,000 crore of this was diverted. The court cases were filed now with an ulterior motive to avoid making payments to the housing beneficiaries, the TDP leaders alleged.

The YSRC MLAs themselves were saying that the houses built by the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime are not good enough to stay, the TDP leaders said. Alleging that electricity bills were the highest in Andhra Pradesh compared to all other Southern States, the TDP leaders said that over Rs 36,000 crore burden was put on the people by hiking power charges over six times in the past two-and-a-half years.

An artificial power scarcity was created only for the sake of huge commission through purchase of power in the open market. The TDP regime handed over a surplus power sector, but Jagan pushed it into debts, the TDP alleged. 

