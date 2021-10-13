After Tulabharam at Tirumala, CM offers silk robes to Goddess Durga

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA/VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday inaugurated a new Boondi Potu, constructed on the southern side of the Srivari Temple on Tuesday. Besides Boondi Potu, the chief minister also launched the Kannada and Hindi language versions of Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) at Golla Mandapam.

Boondi Potu is the kitchen where boondi, required for the preparation of laddus, distributed as Srivari Prasadam are made. The chief minister also took part in the preparation of boondi. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman YV Subba Reddy, executive officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, N Srinivasan of India Cements and others accompanied Jagan.

The Boondi Potu was constructed at a cost of Rs 12 crore, donated by Srinivasan, TTD member and managing director of India Cements. He had donated Rs 10 crore earlier for constructing the existing LPG boondi potu, which was inaugurated by the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. It prepared 3.75 lakh laddus a day, up from the 45,000 laddus made till 2008.

TTD decided to construct a 8,541 sq ft Boondi Potu after those employed in the kitchen developed health issues due to heat generated by the LPG stoves. The new Boondi Potu with modern equipment, such as 40 flameless thermal fluid stoves, and better ventilation facilities has a production capacity of 6 lakh laddus a day.

Earlier, Jagan, clad in a traditional white dhoti, shirt and kanduva, offered prayers in the Venkateswara temple and sought blessings for the development and prosperity of the State. After darshan, he offered 78 kg of rice, equal to his weight, in Tulabharam. He later launched the Kannada and Hindi SVBC channels.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister visited Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada.

TTD launched SVBC to propagate the divine glory of Lord Venkateswara Swamy across the world. A Tamil channel was launched in 2017. MPs Gurumurty, Mithun Reddy, Prabhakar Reddy, ministers V Srinivasa Rao, P Ramachandra Reddy, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, KS Jawahar Reddy and others were present.

After flying back to Vijayawada, chief minister Jagan visited the Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri and presented sacred clothes to the Goddess on behalf of State government on the occasion of Moolanakshatram, the birth star of the deity.

Endowments minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, road and transport minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani), temple priests and others accorded him a traditional welcome. Later donning Parivattam, Jagan took the sacred clothes to the deity amidst Vedic chants and offered prayers. The Goddess was adorned in the avatar of Sri Saraswati Devi. He was presented a portrait of Goddess Kanaka Durga and laddu prasadam.

Former MLC Dr TA Saravana donated cameras worth Rs 12 lakh to SVBC and handed over them to TTD Chairman Sri YV Subba Reddy in front of Tirumala temple on Tuesday. The Chairman said the cameras would be used for Kannada SVBC. He said a devotee, who preferred to remain anonymous, has come forward to donate Rs 10 lakhs for Kannada SVBC.

CM reviews TTD development activities

The Chief Minister reviewed various development activities recently taken up by TTD. TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy explained TTD’s various initiatives to protect and promote desi cows. An MoU between TTD and Rythu Sadhikara Samstha was signed on natural farming