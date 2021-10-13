STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang hails OCTOPUS efforts at Agni Pariksha

Addressing mediapersons at Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri, the DGP presented rewards to the commandos for their outstanding performance in the joint exercise.

Published: 13th October 2021 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

D Gautam Sawang

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh DGP D Gautam Sawang heaped praise on 18-member  team of elite counter-terrorist organisation OCTOPUS (Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations) for securing top place in the seventh joint anti-terror exercise Agni Pariksha-7 organised by the National Security Guard (NSG) at Manesar in Haryana three days ago. 

Addressing mediapersons at Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri, the DGP presented rewards to the commandos for their outstanding performance in the joint exercise and said that the OCTOPUS force was trained on par with NSG commandos to tackle terrorist attacks, hostage rescue, evacuation in emergencies, VIP security and rescue operations during disasters in urban areas.

"OCTOPUS proved that they are on par with NSG in terms of mental and physical strength. Previously, OCTOPUS stood in second place in the All-India Commando meet in 2015 held at NSG Gurugram and achieved many feats at the national level competitions," the DGP said.  

He congratulated head constable A Papa Rao who won the best all-rounder award at the competition. "After training, we were given various tasks in which the Andhra Pradesh team performed well and stood first and Kerala team, Thunderbolts, stood second," Papa Rao said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OCTOPUS Agni Pariksha 7 NSG Andhra Pradesh Police D Gautam Sawang
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp