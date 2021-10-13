Cops in Andhra Pradesh's Ongole asked to hold 'face wash' drive to prevent night accidents

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Ongole SP Malika Garg inspected 11 road safety and highway mobile vehicles at the District Police Office on Tuesday and gave various instructions to the police officers and staff working on road safety mobile vehicles regarding the steps that need to be taken for the prevention of road accidents.

"Staff should take all precautionary measures by frequently patrolling the areas assigned to them without any negligence. They should conduct the 'Face wash' programme for vehicle drivers to prevent road accidents at night times," the SP said.

She directed the staff to close the Dhabas and restaurants at the National Highway within the stipulated time and reach the scene of accidents immediately, so that the injured can be shifted to nearby hospitals within the golden hour.

The SP examined the advanced GPS system installed in the vehicles and tabs mounted on the road safety mobile vehicles that are constantly on duty on the National/State Highways. She also directed officers to make the phone numbers of highway mobiles visible on the respective vehicles and also on the sign boards on the highways.