STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cops in Andhra Pradesh's Ongole asked to hold 'face wash' drive to prevent night accidents

Ongole SP Malika Garg examined the advanced GPS system installed in the vehicles and tabs mounted on the road safety mobile vehicles that are constantly on duty on the National/State Highways.

Published: 13th October 2021 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

'Face Wash and Go' programme for vehicle drivers being implemented on a highway in Guntur

'Face Wash and Go' programme for vehicle drivers being implemented on a highway in Guntur. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Ongole SP Malika Garg inspected 11 road safety and highway mobile vehicles at the District Police Office on Tuesday and gave various instructions to the police officers and staff working on road safety mobile vehicles regarding the steps that need to be taken for the prevention of road accidents. 

"Staff should take all precautionary measures by frequently patrolling the areas assigned to them without any negligence. They should conduct the 'Face wash' programme for vehicle drivers to prevent road accidents at night times," the SP said. 

She directed the staff to close the Dhabas and restaurants at the National Highway within the stipulated time and reach the scene of accidents immediately, so that the injured can be shifted to nearby hospitals within the golden hour. 

The SP examined the advanced GPS system installed in the vehicles and tabs mounted on the road safety mobile vehicles that are constantly on duty on the National/State Highways. She also directed officers to make the phone numbers of highway mobiles visible on the respective vehicles and also on the sign boards on the highways.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Face Wash and Go Ongole Police Face wash programme Andhra Pradesh Police Malika Garg
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp