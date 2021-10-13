SAAP felicitates international archer

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) accorded a warm welcome to international archer Vennam Jyothi Surekha on Tuesday. She bagged a mixed team silver in the World Championships in Yankton, USA. Jyothi Surekha scored 709/720 in the ranking round and won 6 out of 7 matches in the round robin event and got selected in 1st place. Surekha has also been selected for the 22nd Asian Archery Championship, which is to be held from November 11 to 19 in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, the Handball team of the State has won a bronze medal in the 37th Sub-Junior National Handball Boys Tournament that concluded at Saroor Nagar in Telangana on Monday. SAAP vice-chairman and MD N Prabhakar Reddy felicitated Jyothi Surekha and other players at his office.