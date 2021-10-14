15 candidates remain in Badvel by-election fray 

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Fifteen candidates, including three of the main political parties, remained in the fray for the October 30 by-election to the Badvel (SC) Assembly constituency in Kadapa district.

In all, 25 persons filed their nominations of which nine were rejected. On the last day for withdrawing nominations on Wednesday, three independents withdrew from the fray, Rajampet sub-collector and election returning officer Ketan Garg said.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting YSRC MLA Dr G Venkatasubbaiah in March this year due to illness.

Election observer arrives

Badvel bypoll election observer Bhisma Kumar arrived in the constituency on Wednesday. He said he would be available at the R&B guest house from 10 am to receive complaints from people regarding violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The observer is also available on phone number 93924 40477.

Key candidates

YSRC: Dasari Sudha, a practicing doctor; Wife of sitting legislator G Venkata Subbaiah, who died in March due to illness

Congress: Former MLA P M Kamalamma; She represented the constituency from 2009 to 2014

BJP: Panathala Suresh; he unsuccessfully contested the 2019 election from Railway Koduru constituency in Kadapa; BJP ally Jana Sena Party said it would back the BJP candidate

Polling

October 30

Results

November 2