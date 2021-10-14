STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

15 candidates remain in Badvel by-election fray 

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting YSRC MLA Dr G Venkatasubbaiah in March this year due to illness.

Published: 14th October 2021 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Voting

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Fifteen candidates, including three of the main political parties, remained in the fray for the October 30 by-election to the Badvel (SC) Assembly constituency in Kadapa district.

In all, 25 persons filed their nominations of which nine were rejected. On the last day for withdrawing nominations on Wednesday, three independents withdrew from the fray, Rajampet sub-collector and election returning officer Ketan Garg said.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting YSRC MLA Dr G Venkatasubbaiah in March this year due to illness.

Election observer arrives

Badvel bypoll election observer Bhisma Kumar arrived in the constituency on Wednesday. He said he would be available at the R&B guest house from 10 am to receive complaints from people regarding violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The observer is also available on phone number 93924 40477.

Key candidates 

YSRC: Dasari Sudha, a practicing doctor; Wife of sitting legislator G Venkata Subbaiah, who died in March due to illness 

Congress: Former MLA P M Kamalamma; She represented the constituency from 2009 to 2014

BJP: Panathala Suresh; he unsuccessfully contested the 2019 election from Railway Koduru constituency in Kadapa; BJP ally Jana Sena Party said it would back the BJP candidate

Polling

October 30 

Results

November 2

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Badvel By Election Badvel Badvel Assembly
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp