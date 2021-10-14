Andhra Pradesh government promises pay revision by month-end, salaries on time

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the State government employees’ associations announced to launch an agitation if their demands were not met, the Chief Minister’s Office held discussions with the representatives of the two major associations and assured to resolve the issue of implementation of Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations by the end of this month and all other pending issues by next month.

The representatives of AP JAC and AP JAC-Amaravati held talks with the officials of the CMO and Advisor to Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters along with the representatives of the employees unions after the meeting, Sajjala said the YSRC government is pro-employees and it was clearly evident from the government giving 27 per cent Interim Relief within one week of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy coming to power.

He, however, said the PRC and some other major demands got delayed a bit because of the precarious financial situation due to the Covid pandemic.

Sajjala said that though the PRC process came to the final stage, it got delayed due to the change of the Chief Secretaries.

“The new Chief Secretary and other officials concerned would hold formal talks with the employees’ associations,’’ Sajjala said and added appropriate action would be taken on the issue by the end of the month.The Joint Staff Council meeting will be held on October 17 and 18 to take a final call on the PRC recommendations.

Asked as to why only two employees associations were called for the meeting, Sajjala asserted that unlike the previous government they were not in favour of creating groups within the employees for petty politics.

“We held informal talks now. The official talks will be held soon and all issues will be resolved,’’ he said.

Sajjala asserted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the welfare of employees as he considers them as part of his team and knows their contribution and involvement in the successful implementation of the government schemes.

“Establishment of a Corporation of outsourcing employees, merger of APSRTC in the government, creation of 1.30 lakh new jobs and decentralisation of the system involving employees of all levels show our commitment towards employees,” he explained and appealed to the employees to give up their apprehensions.

Sajjala also assured to take up the process related to the cancellation of Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), regularisation of contract workers and hike of wages of outsourcing staff by the end of November.

Sajjala also said that the Chief Minister instructed the officials to ensure payment of salaries to employees on time. The issue will be solved from next month, he said.

Expressing happiness over the announcement, AP JAC Chairman Bandi Srinivasa Rao and AP JAC Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarulu thanked the Chief Minister, his additional secretary Dhanunjaya Reddy and Sajjala.

Govt assurances