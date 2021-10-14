Andhra Pradesh may transfer 15 components of Srisailam, NSP to KRMB, one project to GRMB today

Jayanth P By

VIJAYAWADA: With Thursday being the D-day for the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) to take over irrigation projects in AP and Telangana, albeit partially, the AP government is likely to issue an order transferring 15 components of Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) to the KRMB and Peddavagu reservoir to the GRMB on Thursday.

Though both the States have raised several reservations about the gazette notifications, dated July 15, and have also taken up the same with the Centre, AP agreed to hand over only 15 Krishna components and 1 Godavari component in line with the decision taken at the board meetings.

So, what would change from Thursday with the major reservoirs’ outlets, in the management of which both the States have been at loggerheads since bifurcation, coming under the boards over seven years after the State bifurcation? Nothing, right away.

“There will not be any immediate change. We will issue an order handing over the components, as agreed at the meetings, most likely on Thursday morning. This means the transition process has begun,” a senior official told TNIE. Both the water resources department and APGENCO will have to issue orders to hand over the projects.

While Telangana asked the board to limit the takeover to common reservoirs of Srisailam and NSP common outlets, they have not made their stand clear and said that they would consult their chief minister before taking a call.

In case TS doesn’t adhere to the resolution passed in the KRMB meeting, sources said, AP may withdraw its order, which it will issue to handover the 15 components.

It may be recalled that AP has agreed to hand over the projects and partial implementation of the jurisdiction notification only on the condition that TS’ powerhouses are also taken over by the board. AP was firm that ‘truncated implementation’ was ‘unacceptable’.

“AP made it conditional that their prioritised components would be handed over only if powerhouse components of Telangana are retained in the priority list,” said the summary of the proceedings of the October 12 meeting sent to both the states on Wednesday.

According to the plan approved, the transition phase will not exceed three months from October 14. Until then, the state governments will provide security until CISF personnel are deployed, the system of operation, administration, regulation and maintenance ‘as prevailing’ would continue, all financial aspects including payment of salaries to employees and staff, bills and others will be taken care of by the respective States.

In case of any conflict between the States, the board will take the final call and implement them through the States until the transition is complete.

As per the gazette, a total of 36 Krishna project components and 71 Godavari project components will have to come under the respective boards.

What will happen to the other components in Krishna and Godavari basins which were included in the three schedules of the gazette issued by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti?

Sources said deliberations would continue as the States and the boards are also yet to reach a consensus on the one-time seed money to be provided.

AP and TS have to provide Rs 200 crore each to each of the boards. Similarly, the transfer of employees, projects’ infrastructure, files, offices and other infrastructure are also far from being finalised. Two sub-committees, for each board, are working to finalise the same and are expected to do so in the coming weeks.

