STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra sworn-in as Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice

Several Ministers, Advisors to Government, Judges of AP High Court and senior government officials attended the programme.

Published: 14th October 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greets Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra during the later’s swear-in ceremony in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greets Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra during the later’s swear-in ceremony in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra was sworn-in as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office to Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra at a programme held in Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Wednesday.

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra was transferred as Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court from the Chhattisgarh High Court. Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra succeeded Justice Arup Kumar Goswami, who has been transferred as the Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court.

The programme began with Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma commencing the proceedings followed by the Registrar General of AP High Court reading out the order issued by the President of India appointing Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy felicitated the Chief Justice on the occasion.

Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra was born on August 29, 1964 at Raigarh in Chhattisgarh and did his BSc and LLB from Guru Ghasidas University. He enrolled as an advocate on September 4, 1987 and practised at Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh High Courts.

He worked as the chairman of the Chhattisgarh Bar Council and Additional Advocate General of Chhattisgarh State and Advocate General. He was appointed as a judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court on December 10, 2009. 

Several Ministers, Advisors to Government, Judges of AP High Court and senior government officials attended the programme. Later in the day, Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra along with his family members visited Goddess Kanaka Durga temple. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prashant Kumar Mishra Andhra Pradesh High Court Andhra Pradesh HC Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp