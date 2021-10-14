Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra sworn-in as Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra was sworn-in as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office to Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra at a programme held in Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Wednesday.

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra was transferred as Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court from the Chhattisgarh High Court. Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra succeeded Justice Arup Kumar Goswami, who has been transferred as the Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court.

The programme began with Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma commencing the proceedings followed by the Registrar General of AP High Court reading out the order issued by the President of India appointing Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy felicitated the Chief Justice on the occasion.

Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra was born on August 29, 1964 at Raigarh in Chhattisgarh and did his BSc and LLB from Guru Ghasidas University. He enrolled as an advocate on September 4, 1987 and practised at Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh High Courts.

He worked as the chairman of the Chhattisgarh Bar Council and Additional Advocate General of Chhattisgarh State and Advocate General. He was appointed as a judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court on December 10, 2009.

Several Ministers, Advisors to Government, Judges of AP High Court and senior government officials attended the programme. Later in the day, Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra along with his family members visited Goddess Kanaka Durga temple.