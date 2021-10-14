STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Srisailam temple gears up for Dasara celebrations

Sri Bramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements on the occasion of Dasara on October 15.

Published: 14th October 2021

Srisailam Temple

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Sri Bramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements on the occasion of Dasara on October 15.

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao will arrive at Srisailam temple on Thursday to offer silk robes to Lord Mallikarjuna and Goddess Bramaramba on behalf of the State government.

As per the tradition, Goddess Bramaramba will be decorated as Sidhidayini on Dasara and temple officials will organise Aswa vahana seva in the morning hours, temple executive officer S Lavanna said.

He further said in the evening hours, the presiding deity will bless the devotees as Nijalankara Bramaramba Devi and Nandi vahana seva will be organised.

On the same day in the evening, the temple officials will also organise Teppostavam and Rathostavam for Swami Ammavarlu, he said. Meanwhile, thousands of devotees arrived from various parts of both Telugu States and neighbouring Karnataka to take part in the temple festivities.

