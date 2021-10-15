AP issues GO handing over projects

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Water Resources Department has issued an order handing over the major outlets of Srisailam reservoir, sanctioned posts and allied infrastructure, in line with the decision taken at the recent Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) meeting for the phased implementation of the jurisdiction notification of the Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS), which came into effect from Thursday. However, the AP government has made it clear that “only simultaneous handover” of outlets, along with Telangana, will be done.

According to the order (MS 54) issued by Water Resources Secretary J Syamala Rao on Thursday, Srisailam project spillway and river sluices, Pothireddypadu head regulator and Srisailam Right Main Canal (SRMC), Handri Neeva lift irrigation scheme’s pump house and appurtenant works and Muchumarri lift irrigation scheme’s pump house and appurtenant works, listed in Schedule 2 of the MoJS gazette notification, dated July 15, 2021, shall be handed over to the KRMB. Similarly, 226 posts sanctioned under various cadres in respect of above components, circle offices, divisional offices, sub-divisional offices and section offices along with inventories shall go under the board’s jurisdiction.

The revenues from these components will continue to be received and utilised by the State government like before, the order said. The Water Resources officials have been directed to contact their Telangana counterparts, APGENCO and TSGENO and “... ensure that the handing over of all components of the project is done simultaneously only.”

The copy of the order has also been sent to the KRMB with a request to take over Jurala, which is located upstream of Srisailam and “affects the inflows into Srisailam”. “It is also requested to take over all the projects of both the States, including the ongoing projects when completed, which affect inflows to common reservoirs and also which draw directly from the common reservoirs,” the order noted.

Another copy has also been sent to the KRMB sub-committee, which is looking after the MoJS notification’s implementation, and directed the officials to coordinate with the board for a smooth transition and to “ensure that only simultaneous handing over is done along with Telangana”.

It may be noted that Telangana has issued an order constituting a committee to study the resolution of the boards on handing over of irrigation projects. The committee will submit its report in 15 days, after which the TS government is expected to take a call on whether or not it would hand over the projects. APGENCO may also transfer the powerhouse on Srisailam right bank by another order. No order on transfer of the Peddavagu project in Godavari basin to the GRMB was issued till 8.30 pm on Friday.