Floods: Displaced West Godavari families await compensation

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: As many as 19 villages in Polavaram mandal in West Godavari district were submerged due to the backwaters of the upper cofferdam and Godavari floods. About 3,328 families have been shifted from the submerged villages to R&R colonies.

However, so far, the government has not paid the compensation to all the displaced people. The State government has deposited Rs 92 crore as compensation to 1,359 families, but 1,969 displaced families are yet to receive compensation of Rs 100 crore.

M Kumari, a displaced woman from Gajulgondi, said, “If the State government does not keep its promise of paying the compensation by the end of this month, we will return to our submerged village.” People who were displaced from Kondrukota, Koruturu villagers have been evacuated but, those from Thallavaram, Gajulagondi, Mulagalagudem, Cheduru, Sivgiri, Sirivaka, and Tella Dibbalu are still in their villages. They have erected tents on the hillocks and visit Polavaram to replenish ration and vegetables.

CPM local secretary Gudella Venkata Rao said only 25 per cent of the displaced believed the government’s assurances and vacated the villages, while rest of the tribals are still in their submerged villages. He claimed that those who vacated the submerged villages are now considering returning to their villages as they have not received the compensation.

“The government should first clear all dues owed to the displaced people and then construct the project,” he said. Polavaram Tahsildar B Sumathi said, “The State government will sanction the compensation to all eligible people very soon and that a detailed report to this effect has been submitted.”