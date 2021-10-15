Heavy flow of water cancels Teppotsavam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the second consecutive year, the celestial boat ride of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Kanaka Durga in the river Krishna on Friday evening stands cancelled due to the heavy flow in the river. The boat ride, ‘Teppotsavam’, marks the end of the nine-day Dasara festivities at the Goddess Kanaka Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri. With the irrigation officials denying permission, the authorities said the processional deities would be kept on the decorated Hamsa Vahanam, on the punt, on the banks of the river. However, devotees would not be allowed to the ghats.

Foolproof arrangements were being made for the conduct of ‘Teppotsavam’ as per the traditions, said Krishna District Collector J Nivas. In a coordination committee meeting held with various departments on Thursday, Nivas said with heavy inflows to Krishna River near Prakasam Barrage for the second consecutive year, Teppotsavam would be confined to offering pujas to the processional deities placed on the Hamsa vahanam (a special boat built in the shape of a mythical Hamsa) but there would be no “nadi viharam”.

Devotees will not be allowed to enter the premises of Durga Ghat to have a glimpse of Teppotsavam. Steps should be taken by the authorities concerned in issuing passes for entry into Durga Ghat as per the protocol, he said and added that police personnel should make proper security arrangements while bringing the processional deities from One Town to Durga Ghat.

The Collector asked the Durga Temple authorities to begin the special rituals at the Hamsa Vahanam by 5:30 pm. Apart from that steps should be evolved by the authorities concerned to provide live streaming of the Teppotsavam through ‘Doordarshan’ for the convenience of the devotees. Police Commissioner B Sreenivasulu said special bundobust will be made to avoid hindrance for the procession of the deities.

Diversion ahead

Vijayawada City police to impose traffic restrictions on Friday

Movement suspended between Kummaripalem & Kaleswara Rao Market via Ghat Road

City Police appealed the public to travel as per the guidelines issued by officials to reach their destinations

APSRTC buses travelling to Hyderabad, Tiruvuru and Jaggaiahapeta from Pandit Nehru Bus Station will not be allowed on Kanaka Durga Flyover.

Two and four-wheelers coming from Kummaripalem will be diverted through Chitti Nagar and Sitara Junction.

Traffic between Tadepalli and Vijayawada via Prakasam will be regulated.

Vehicular movement will be suspended completely on the flyover between PCR Junction and Vinayak Temple.

Vehicular movement will be suspended completely on Kanaka Durga Flyover during Teppotsavam.

Diversion of RTC buses

City buses travelling to Hyderabad, Tiruvuru and Jaggaiahpet from PNBS will be diverted to PCR - RTC Y Junction - Eluru Road-Challapalli Bangla - Eluru Locks - GS Raju Road - Budameru Bridge - Singh Nagar Flyover - Pipula Road - YV Rao Estate - CVR Flyover - Kabela Centre - Sithara Centre - Gollapudi Bypass to Ibrahimpatnam

City buses travelling to Ibrahimpatnam from PNBS will be diverted via Low Bridge - Kaleswara Rao Market - BRP Road-Panja Center - VG Chowk - Chittinagar Tunnel - Sithara Center - Gollapudi Bypass

City buses arriving to PNBS from Ibrahimpatnam will be diverted via Gollapudi Y Junction to Gollapudi Bypass Road - Sithara Centre - Kabela Centre - CVR Flyover - Chitti Nagar - Panja Centre - Low Bridge at Kaleswara Rao Market - PCR Junction to PNBS City Bus Station.