Heavy rains likely in north coastal districts of Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The north coastal districts of the State are likely to receive heavy rains in isolated places in the next two days under the influence of a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur at isolated places across the State.

According to IMD, the low pressure area over east central Bay of Bengal now lies over northern parts of central Bay of Bengal and the associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. It is likely to move west north-westwards and reach south Odisha-north Andhra coasts.