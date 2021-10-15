Mahila Police playing key role to make Kadapa free of matka, gutka

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: The Mahila Police are playing a key role in implementing Kadapa Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan’s initiatives to make the district free of matka, gutka and gambling. Besides registering cases against those involved in such illegal activities, efforts are being made to create awareness on the pitfalls of such habits. On the direction of the SP, the Mahila Police have been keeping a close eye on smoking and drinking in public places in violation of rules and whenever they find such violations, they immediately alert the police (blue colts and white colts), who in turn would register cases.

However, the security and safety of the women is the foremost concern of the Mahila Police and they are keeping an eye on incidents in which women are harassed by women and interacting with those in distress. Wherever they identify the movement of eve-teasers, they alert the police, who in turn increase patrolling in those areas.

Most importantly, the Mahila Police are playing an active role in monitoring communities to stop child marriages, domestic violence, human trafficking, besides creating awareness about Disha APP and other government initiatives meant for the safety, security, welfare and empowerment of women.

“They are playing a key role in the efforts to decrease crimes against women and address the circumstances leading to them. For the past few months, they have been helping the police in eradicating anti-social activities like matka, gambling, cricket betting in coordination with police,” said KKN Anburajan, Superintendent of Police.

With their efforts, the police registered 950 cases between June and September for public smoking and 335 cases for public drinking. Further, they were instrumental behind police registering 221 cases against matka and gambling from January to September. In all, Rs 85,51,750 cash was seized and 821 people indulging in gambling were arrested.

Further, Mahila police helped police register 27 cases for cricket betting, in which 138 accused were arrested and Rs 29,83,950 was seized. They also played an important role in identifying the sale of gutka, a banned tobacco substance. In September, 35 cases were registered and Rs 4 lakh worth 50,552 sachets of gutka and three vehicles were seized. They are also urging women to download Disha APP and explaining how to use it effectively.