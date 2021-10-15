STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prakasam woman delivers baby in ambulance

The medical staff of the government 108 emergency ambulance service performed a safe delivery to a pregnant lady in Bestavaripeta Mandal of Prakasam district. 

Published: 15th October 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 02:02 PM

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The medical staff of the government 108 emergency ambulance service performed a safe delivery to a pregnant lady in Bestavaripeta Mandal of Prakasam district. According to the 108 emergency ambulance staff, a pregnant lady, Shaik Hussain Bi, of Chennupalli village in Bestavaripeta Mandal limits, went into labor on Thursday evening. Her husband called for the 108 ambulance to shift her to Cumbhum Government Hospital for delivery. 

After the pregnant woman was shifted into the ambulance, the staff realised that the baby had to be delivered immediately. So, they stopped the vehicle near Pitikayagulla village and started the delivery process. With the assistance of the ambulance staff, the lady gave birth to a healthy baby boy. 

It was reported that as the mother was weak, delivering the baby was a challenge. Fortunately with the assistance of the staff including the trained emergency medical technician A Venkata Ramana and 108 vehicle pilot Rafeeq, Bi was able to safely give birth to a healthy baby boy. Hussain Bi’s family conveyed heartfelt thanks their to the staff.

