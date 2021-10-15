STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Procure coal, avoid power cuts, Jagan tells Energy department 

He clarified that there was no dearth of funds and asked officials to purchase necessary coal to operate thermal power stations at full capacity and tide over the crisis.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Directing the energy department to ensure that there are no power cuts in the state because of the coal crisis, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials to procure coal from anywhere across the country, if available. He clarified that there was no dearth of funds and asked officials to purchase necessary coal to operate thermal power stations at full capacity and tide over the crisis.

In a meeting with energy department officials at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday, the CM  reviewed the status of power generation and availability of coal reserves at all thermal plants. According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, Jagan has instructed the officials to bring to operation the long-delayed new units being commissioned at Dr Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station ( Dr NTTPS), Vijayawada, and Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station (SDSTPS), Krishnapatnam, at the earliest so that they could be added to the State’s generation capacity to meet the growing demand. Both NTTPS and SDSTPS are in the process of completing 800 MW units each.

Further, Jagan has asked the officials to coordinate with Singareni Colliers Company Ltd for sourcing coal. “The officials have been told to ensure no power cuts and to constantly coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies at the Centre to get necessary quantum of coal.”

State buying power at high prices  
Meanwhile, the state government, which claimed that the arrival of coal has increased, continued to procure power at higher price from the market even during non-peak hours to meet the demand.  In the 15-minute block starting 11.45 am, the State procured 500 MW and the price of purchase in the market was Rs 10 per unit as opposed to Rs 7.99 the previous day. In peak hours, the price was between Rs 15 and Rs 20 per unit and the State continued to procure at market prices.

October 14 purchase from power exchange

11.45 am to 12 noon: 500 MW @ Rs 10 per unit (On Oct 13, 300 MW were bought @ Rs 7.99 per unit) 

12.15 pm to 12.30 pm: 500 MW @ 9.50 per unit (On Oct 13, 400 MW @ Rs 7.99 per unit)

2.30 pm to 2.45 pm: 900 MW @ Rs 12 per unit (Oct 13: 00 MW @ Rs 8.01 per unit)

Peak hours (6 pm to 6.15 pm): 1,00 MW @ Rs 17.77 per unit (Oct 13: 1,902 MW @ Rs 15 per unit)

7 45 pm to 9.30 pm: 2,300 MW @ Rs 20 per unit (Oct 13: 2,102 to 2,300 MW @ Rs 20 per unit)

