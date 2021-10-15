Srivaru blesses devotees from Aswa vahanam

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: On the penultimate day of the ongoing annual Srivari Brahmotsavams, processional deity Lord Malayappa Swamy blessed devotees on Aswa vahanam in Kalki Alankaram on Thursday evening at the Kalyana Mandapam.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana accompanied by Supreme Court judge Justice Hima Kohli, AP High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, High Court judges Justice Lalita Kumari and Justice Satyanarayana Murthy participated in the Srivari Vahana Seva.

Earlier in the day, CJI NV Ramana visited the Sri Padmavati temple at Tiruchanoor and offered prayers to Goddess Sri Padmavati. Lord Balaji as Kalki on Aswa vahanam signifies the completion of eight-day vahana sevas during the nine-day Brahmotsavams.

The Kalki avatar of Lord Venkateswara is hailed as the most significant in the celestial lore of Lord Venkateswara. The Aswa (Horse) is described as the only living witness to the first meeting of Venkateswara and His Consort Padmavati and their wedding.

CJI NV Ramana offers prayers at Tiruchanoor Padmavathi temple | EXPRESS

On the final day of Srivari Brahmotsavams, Snapana Thirumanjanam and Chakra Snanam will be performed at the Ayina mahal in the morning between 8 am to 11 am. Later in the evening, Bangaru Tiruchi procession followed by Dwajavarohanam will be observed inside the Srivari temple.

Tirumala pontiffs Sri Pedda Jeeyarswamy and Sri Chinna Jeeyarswamy, AP Assembly Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati, TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, TTD board members Prashanti Reddy, AP Nanda Kumar, additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, CVSO Gopinath Jatti and others were present.

Earlier in the day, Lord Malayappa Swamy and His Consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi enthralled devotees on Sarva Bhoopala vahanam at Kalyana Mandapam. Traditionally, Rathotsavam (wooden chariot) is organised on the penultimate day of the Brahmotsavams but in view of Covid guidelines, TTD held Sarva Bhoopala vahanam as an alternative.

The term ‘Sarvab hoopala’ means ‘Emperor of the Entire Universe ‘. The objective is to display that all the Dikpalas of the universe were not just under the control of Lord Venkateswara but also that there was no chance for misuse of office by them under His diligent vigilance and directions. TTD chairman Sri YV Subba Reddy and TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy on Thursday evening extended Dasara greetings to devotees and TTD employees.