STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Srivaru blesses devotees from Aswa vahanam

Earlier in the day, CJI NV Ramana visited the Sri Padmavati temple at Tiruchanoor and offered prayers to Goddess Sri Padmavati.

Published: 15th October 2021 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

The processional deity of Lord Malayyappa Swamy on the occasion of Rathotsavam as part of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams in Tirumala on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: On the penultimate day of the ongoing annual Srivari Brahmotsavams, processional deity Lord Malayappa Swamy blessed devotees on Aswa vahanam in Kalki Alankaram on Thursday evening at the Kalyana Mandapam.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana accompanied by Supreme Court judge Justice Hima Kohli, AP High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, High Court judges Justice Lalita Kumari and Justice Satyanarayana Murthy participated in the Srivari Vahana Seva. 

Earlier in the day, CJI NV Ramana visited the Sri Padmavati temple at Tiruchanoor and offered prayers to Goddess Sri Padmavati. Lord Balaji as Kalki on Aswa vahanam signifies the completion of eight-day vahana sevas during the nine-day Brahmotsavams. 

The Kalki avatar of Lord Venkateswara is hailed as the most significant in the celestial lore of Lord Venkateswara. The Aswa (Horse) is described as the only living witness to the first meeting of Venkateswara and His Consort Padmavati and their wedding.

CJI NV Ramana offers prayers at Tiruchanoor Padmavathi temple | EXPRESS

On the final day of Srivari Brahmotsavams, Snapana Thirumanjanam and Chakra Snanam will be performed at the Ayina mahal in the morning between 8 am to 11 am. Later in the evening, Bangaru Tiruchi procession followed by Dwajavarohanam will be observed inside the Srivari temple.

Tirumala pontiffs Sri Pedda Jeeyarswamy and Sri Chinna Jeeyarswamy, AP Assembly Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati, TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, TTD board members Prashanti Reddy,  AP Nanda Kumar, additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, CVSO Gopinath Jatti and others were present. 

Earlier in the day, Lord Malayappa Swamy and His Consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi enthralled devotees on Sarva Bhoopala vahanam at Kalyana Mandapam. Traditionally, Rathotsavam (wooden chariot) is organised on the penultimate day of the Brahmotsavams but in view of Covid guidelines, TTD held Sarva Bhoopala vahanam as an alternative.

The term ‘Sarvab hoopala’ means ‘Emperor of the Entire Universe ‘. The objective is to display that all the Dikpalas of the universe were not just under the control of Lord Venkateswara but also that there was no chance for misuse of office by them under His diligent vigilance and directions. TTD chairman Sri YV Subba Reddy and TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy on Thursday evening extended Dasara greetings to devotees and TTD employees. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srivaru Aswa vahanam
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp