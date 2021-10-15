STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra’s active Covid caseload drops to 6,588

The State logged another 540 new Covid-19 infections from over 40,000 samples in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, taking the overall tally past 20.59 lakh. 

Published: 15th October 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, coronavirus

A medic collects a swab sample (File photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State logged another 540 new Covid-19 infections from over 40,000 samples in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, taking the overall tally past 20.59 lakh. 

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Chittoor district reported the highest of 120 new infections followed by 111 in Guntur. Apart from these two districts, the other 11 districts reported less than 100 new cases, while four districts reported new cases in single-digit.

The recoveries stood slightly more than the new infections, bringing down the active caseload further down to 6,588. A total of 557 patients recovered from the virus, taking the overall recoveries to more than 20.38 lakh. 

Only two districts have more than 1,000 active cases with the highest of 1,423 in East Godavari.

Another 10 patients succumbed to the virus, taking the overall fatalities to 14,286. Prakasam reported the highest of three fatalities in the 24 hours span, while Nellore and Chittoor logged two fatalities each and one death each was reported in East Godavari, Kadapa and Krishna.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh COVID 19 COVID cases
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp