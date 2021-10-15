Andhra’s active Covid caseload drops to 6,588

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State logged another 540 new Covid-19 infections from over 40,000 samples in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, taking the overall tally past 20.59 lakh.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Chittoor district reported the highest of 120 new infections followed by 111 in Guntur. Apart from these two districts, the other 11 districts reported less than 100 new cases, while four districts reported new cases in single-digit.

The recoveries stood slightly more than the new infections, bringing down the active caseload further down to 6,588. A total of 557 patients recovered from the virus, taking the overall recoveries to more than 20.38 lakh.

Only two districts have more than 1,000 active cases with the highest of 1,423 in East Godavari.

Another 10 patients succumbed to the virus, taking the overall fatalities to 14,286. Prakasam reported the highest of three fatalities in the 24 hours span, while Nellore and Chittoor logged two fatalities each and one death each was reported in East Godavari, Kadapa and Krishna.