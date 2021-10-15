STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Uppalpadu Sanctuary records rise in footfall

Uppalapadu Bird Sanctuary in Pedakakani mandal of Guntur district has witnessed a rise in tourist footfall.

Published: 15th October 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Uppalapadu Bird Sanctuary

Uppalapadu Bird Sanctuary (File | EPS)

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: Uppalapadu Bird Sanctuary in Pedakakani mandal of Guntur district has witnessed a rise in tourist footfall. Just 15 km away from Guntur city, this bird resort is a popular tourist spot in the district as nearly 30,000 birds of 25 different species arrive every year for the past 50 years for breeding.

Spot-billed pelicans, openbill storks, white ibises, glossy ibises, coots, little cormorants, spot-billed ducks and many other birds migrate from Australia, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Pakistan every year. These birds arrive here between September and March. The bird sanctuary was reopened in May after remaining closed for several months due to the pandemic.

From the usual 50 to 70 tourists, who used to visit during the holidays, around 300 people have been visiting the sanctuary each day for the last one week. The numbers are likely to increase on Dasara and the following weekend.

Speaking on the occasion, Uppalapadu Bird Sanctuary development committee in charge Anil Kumar said that as the birds’ arrival from other countries has started and this is the best time to visit the sanctuary. “However, compared to the years before the pandemic, the number of tourists has decreased. We are strictly enforcing all the Covid-19 regulations. The visitors are only allowed after sanitizing their hands and wearing face masks is mandatory on the premises,” he added.

As the bird population is increasing in recent years, the committee is planning to launch development works worth `3.6 crore, including the extension of the pond. On the other hand, in order to attract more tourists, the forest department is planning to develop an Environmental Education Centre at the village to facilitate the students who visit the sanctuary as part of their educational tours.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uppalapadu bird sanctuary
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp