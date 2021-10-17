STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh High Court dismisses plea against minister, wife in land case 

It said as per the civil court directions only the land was registered in the name of P Baby as per the sales agreement and it cannot be viewed as cheating.

AP High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has dismissed a petition filed against Minister for Social Welfare Pinipe Viswarup and his wife P Baby. A petition was filed by Mangipudi Nagaraju of Rajamahendravaram challenging the registration of 7.75 acres of land in Batnavili village of Amalapuram rural mandal, East Godavari district, in the name of P Baby and construction of a house in 30 cents in the survey number 183/1 and 183/2 in the same village.

Dealing with the case, Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy dismissed the petition, which accused the minister and his wife of resorting to illegal means for having the land registered in their names. The Judge observed that the sub-registrar was not at fault and he did his duty properly. 

Pointing out that a case on the related land dispute is pending in Amalapuram court, the Judge said land rights and validity of the sale deed should be dealt in the civil court and the High Court will not interfere in these matters under Article 226. 

It said as per the civil court directions only the land was registered in the name of P Baby as per the sales agreement and it cannot be viewed as cheating. It pointed out that the petitioner failed to provide any evidence to say the deal was cheating. Sales deeds can be cancelled only through suit in the civil court. 
 

