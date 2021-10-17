Covid caseload in Andhra Pradesh comes down to 6,193 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged another 332 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours ending Saturday 9.00 am taking the overall infections to more than 20.60 lakh from the more than 2.89 crore samples tested so far. The caseload came down to less than 6,200.

There was a decrease in fresh cases when compared to the previous 24 hours ending Friday 9.00 am when 586 infections were reported. According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Chittoor is the only district which reported more than 50 new cases and stood on top of the tally. Four districts reported less than 10 new infections with Kurnool and Vizianagaram logging three each cases followed by four in Srikakulam and seven in Anantapur.

Barring slight spike in fresh cases in Anantapur, West Godavari and Kadapa, all the 10 districts logged less number of new infections when compared to Friday. The four Rayalaseema districts reported a little over 100 new infections while the north coastal Andhra districts logged 35 new cases.

Another 585 patients recovered from the virus taking the overall recoveries to more than 20.39 lakh. The caseload now stands at 6,193. East Godavari is the only district with more than 1,000 active cases. Of the remaining 12 districts, four have active cases in double digits with Kurnool having the lowest of 38.

Seven patients succumbed to the virus, taking the overall fatalities past 14,300. Kadapa and Krishna reported two deaths each while East Godavari, Guntur and Visakhapatnam accounted for one death each. After a long gap, Kadapa district reported three fatalities.