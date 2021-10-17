Free stay for Andhra Pradesh government staff extended by six months

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has extended the transit free guest house accommodation to the employees of the Secretariat and Assembly for a further period of six months. After issuing an order recently that the government will not provide free accommodation to the staff from November 1, the AP Secretariat Employees Association requested the Chief Minister to extend transit free guest house accommodation for a further period of six months. As per the directions issued by the Chief Minister, the government extended the facility till April, 2022.

Chairman of AP Secretariat Association and AP Government Employees Federation K Venkatarami Reddy thanked the Chief Minister for extending the free accommodation facility for another six months. In fact, the State government in September issued an order making it clear that the free accommodation will be provided only till October 31, 2021. The employees were advised to get their own accommodation from November 1, 2021 onwards.

After relocation of the Secretariat, Assembly and HoD offices from Hyderabad to various locations in Krishna and Guntur districts, the AP government provided the free accommodation as many employees did not shift their families from Hyderabad. However, several employees did not shift their families to the Amaravati capital region so far and are availing the free accommodation facility.