STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Free stay for Andhra Pradesh government staff extended by six months

Chairman of AP Secretariat Association and AP Government Employees Federation K Venkatarami Reddy thanked the Chief Minister for extending the free accommodation facility for another six months.

Published: 17th October 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has extended the transit free guest house accommodation to the employees of the Secretariat and Assembly for a further period of six months. After issuing an order recently that the government will not provide free accommodation to the staff from November 1, the AP Secretariat Employees Association requested the Chief Minister to extend transit free guest house accommodation for a further period of six months. As per the directions issued by the Chief Minister, the government extended the facility till April, 2022.

Chairman of AP Secretariat Association and AP Government Employees Federation K Venkatarami Reddy thanked the Chief Minister for extending the free accommodation facility for another six months. In fact, the State government in September issued an order making it clear that the free accommodation will be provided only till October 31, 2021. The employees were advised to get their own accommodation from November 1, 2021 onwards.

After relocation of the Secretariat, Assembly and HoD offices from Hyderabad to various locations in Krishna and Guntur districts, the AP government provided the free accommodation as many employees did not shift their families from Hyderabad. However, several employees did not shift their families to the Amaravati capital region so far and are availing the free accommodation facility.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prabhu Chawla Column | Casteing the vote bank no more a leadership mantra
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)
Fall in COVID vaccination numbers during festive season leaves experts worried
TJS Goerge Column | Not all can see democracy's power
For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
68-year-old travels 240 km in search of woman mobile chat friend in Kerala only to be rebuffed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp